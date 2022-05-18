 
Wednesday May 18, 2022
Peshawar

Two cops suspended

By Bureau report
May 18, 2022

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were suspended and closed to lines for negligence on Tuesday.

An official said the SP Rural Nosherwan Ali suspended moharrar Tila Mohammad and Saleem Khan of the Khazana Police Station for negligence.

An inquiry was ordered.

