Training arranged for college staff

PESHAWAR: A one-day workshop “College faculty capacity-building programme” was arranged at the University of Peshawar.

The Directorate of Quality Enhancement, the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the Higher Education Department (HEC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hosted the training.

Director Zahoor Ahmad, Directorate of Quality Enhancement, University of Peshawar, welcomed 55 participants from 11 different colleges in Peshawar.

The participants were principals, teachers and the head of the departments.

In this series of training, the HEC is going to provide training to all KP colleges staff in the associate degree and the BS programmes, said a press release.

The chief guest was Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees who distributed certificates among the participant.