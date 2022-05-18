 
close
Wednesday May 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

ICC suspends Zubayr Hamza for doping

May 18, 2022

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced that South African batter Zubayr Hamza has been suspended from all cricket-related activities for nine months after admitting to an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

Hamza accepted a provisional suspension.

Comments