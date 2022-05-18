 
Wahab joins conditioning camp

By Our Correspondent
May 18, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has joined the ongoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conditioning camp, here on Tuesday.

Wahab was not named among the sixty players summoned by the PCB but later joined the camp after requesting the cricket board.

