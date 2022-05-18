Murad, Aqeel move into semifinals of Westbury championship

KARACHI: Murad Khan and his partner Aqeel Shabbir moved into the semifinals of men’s doubles at 19th Westbury national tennis championship at Modern Club on Tuesday.
The pair of Murad and Aqeel defeated the duo of Eibad and Ali 9-7 in the quarterfinals of the said category. In the first round of 35 plus doubles, Shoaib and Sher defeated Vinod and Ali 8-3.
Meanwhile, Asad Zaman thrashed Taimoor Ansari 6-0, 6-1 and Bilal Ikram won against Kazim Gheewala 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of under-16 singles.
In the quarterfinals of under-8 singles, Umer Zaman overpowered Zaafir Rizwan 10-3, 10-7.
In the second round of men’s singles, Amir Mumtaz beat M Asif 6-2, 7-5 and M Arshad won against Saad 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Similarly, Ibadur Rehman beat Arshad Shahid 6-1, 7-5 and Mustafa Ali overpowered Adnan Khan 6-2, 6-7, 10-5.
In the first round of under-18 singles, Asad Zaman smashed Soyam Mukesh 6-2, 6-2.
