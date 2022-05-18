PCB plans to schedule WI series in evening due to heat

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering holding evening games between Pakistan and West Indies amid forecast of heat wave.

The series is scheduled to start on June 8.

The day and night matches usually start at 2pm in Pakistan, however, due to the extremely hot weather — which is expected to further intensify in June — PCB is considering starting matches in the evening.

The board is planning to start ODIs around 5pm instead of 2pm due to extremely hot weather across the country.

Mercury is expected to hit above 40°C in Rawalpindi and Multan in first week of June, said Met office.

Meanwhile, PCB is also framing precautionary measures for safety of players, officials and people involved in the series. Following ICC rules, extra drinks will be allowed during the match to protect players from hot weather whereas air coolers will be placed in players’ dug outs.

Moreover, amid the ongoing political situation in the country, the board is also considering Multan as an alternate venue for the series.