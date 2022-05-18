Sports delegation leaves for Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Sports and Tourism, headed by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari left for Uzbekistan Tuesday to participate in the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Two joint secretaries including Fayyazul Haq (Sports-Ministry for IPC) and two other officials also accompanied the minister. On a special request, Director General PSB Col (r) Asif Zaman was also included in the delegation. While talking to ‘The News’ on the eve of departure, the minister said that the forum was perfect stage to highlight Pakistan’s achievements.

“Our efforts would be to highlight Pakistan’s role in the development of sports both in men or women’s fields. Since almost 54 countries’ ministries, officials would be present in the meeting. I am also planning to hold meetings on the sidelines of the conference to seek technical help in the field of sports.”