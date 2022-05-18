Sports delegation leaves for Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Sports and Tourism, headed by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari left for Uzbekistan Tuesday to participate in the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Two joint secretaries including Fayyazul Haq (Sports-Ministry for IPC) and two other officials also accompanied the minister. On a special request, Director General PSB Col (r) Asif Zaman was also included in the delegation. While talking to ‘The News’ on the eve of departure, the minister said that the forum was perfect stage to highlight Pakistan’s achievements.
“Our efforts would be to highlight Pakistan’s role in the development of sports both in men or women’s fields. Since almost 54 countries’ ministries, officials would be present in the meeting. I am also planning to hold meetings on the sidelines of the conference to seek technical help in the field of sports.”
JOHANNESBURG: Uncapped batsman Tristan Stubbs was on Tuesday named in a 16-man South African squad for a series of...
NEWCASTLE: Mikel Arteta castigated his Arsenal side for throwing away a season’s work in a limp 2-0 defeat at...
LAHORE: Thousands of young and aspiring cricketers reached Qalandars High Performance Centre on Tuesday as Players...
LAHORE: The PCB has again done the Bio-Mechanical test of fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.The PCB will contact the...
MADRID: Ten years after financial oblivion plunged them into Scotland’s bottom tier, Rangers are on the brink of...
KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s chairman Javed Afridi has offered financial support to Sri Lanka’s national cricket team...
Comments