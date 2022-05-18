Russia expels two Finnish embassy staff

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Tuesday that two employees of Finland’s embassy in Russia will have to leave the country in response to a similar move by Helsinki. The foreign ministry said in a statement that it summoned Finland’s ambassador to Moscow and expressed its "strong protest" against the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from neighbouring Finland in Apri.
LONDON: The United States now tops the global ranking of countries complicit in helping people hide their wealth, a...
SEOUL: North Korean military medics ramped up the distribution of medicines to fight a growing coronavirus outbreak,...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s beleaguered president side-stepped a censure motion on Tuesday after his fractured coalition...
TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday said it arrested two French nationals this month for allegedly attempting to foment unrest by...
TRIPOLI: Gunfire rocked Libya’s capital for several hours on Tuesday as a rival prime minister attempted to oust...
TEHRAN: Iran arrested a number of bus drivers who have staged protests in Tehran for the second consecutive day over...
Comments