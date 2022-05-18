 
Wednesday May 18, 2022
World

Russia expels two Finnish embassy staff

By AFP
May 18, 2022

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Tuesday that two employees of Finland’s embassy in Russia will have to leave the country in response to a similar move by Helsinki. The foreign ministry said in a statement that it summoned Finland’s ambassador to Moscow and expressed its "strong protest" against the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from neighbouring Finland in Apri.

