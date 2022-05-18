Tunisian mly court jails Saied critic

TUNIS: A Tunisian military court sentenced an MP and prominent critic of President Kais Saied to five months in prison for insulting the police, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Seifeddine Makhlouf, the head of Islamic nationalist party Al-Karama, was prosecuted after losing his parliamentary immunity following a power grab by Saied last year. On July 25, Saied sacked the government and suspended the assembly, later dissolving it entirely and seizing control of the judiciary and the electoral board in what opponents have labelled a coup and a death blow to democracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.