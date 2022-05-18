Biden calls US white supremacy theories ‘a poison’

BUFFALO: President Joe Biden on Tuesday called out what he said was the "poison" of white supremacist ideology behind a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

"White supremacy is a poison running through our body politic and it’s been allowed to fester right in front of our eyes," Biden said, condemning "those who spread the lie for power, for political gain and for profit."In a searing speech that also called for restrictions on ownership of assault-style rifles, Biden listed the victims, fighting tears as he recounted how one of the dead, named as 53-year-old Andre Mackniel, had been buying a birthday cake for his three-year-old son when the gunman entered the store.Biden’s harshest comments were directed at what he described as the "perverse ideology" of white supremacists that police say inspired the shooter.

In a manifesto, the alleged mass killer referred to the so-called "replacement theory" which claims the existence of a leftist plot to overwhelm the white population with non-white immigrants.