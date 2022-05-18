Future Fest concludes with panel discussion

ISLAMABAD: Zindigi Future Fest, country’s largest tech conference and expo powered by JS Bank, closed out on Sunday with a panel discussion with a topic on roadmap to the future, The New learnt on Tuesday.

The panel was consisted of Finance minister Miftah Ismail, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Murtaza Syed, Nadra chairman Tariq Malik, and JS Bank COO Imran Haleem Shaikh.

The experts discussed how the tech industry could provide financial stability to the youth with the help of government and private sector initiatives and support. The panel was moderated by CDO JS Bank and Head of Zindigi Noman Azhar.

Speaking at the conference, Miftah Ismail said, “Pakistan has a rapidly growing youth population and that they are the key to national growth.”

He thanked tech enthusiasts for their hard work and assured them of government support in terms of tax facilities and other benefits. The Finance minister said the government was working on bringing other potential payment partners to support the freelancer community to increase employment and business opportunities in the country.

Ismail promised to reach out to the community and to address their concerns in the upcoming budget.

Murtaza Syed acknowledged Startup Grind and Zindigi for organising and supporting an international level event in the country, saying such events were need of the time. He appreciated the support of Nadra, especially in introducing RAAST, which allows mobile numbers to operate as a bank account number.

Talking about digital transformation, he mentioned RAAST as being used for transfer of dividends and pensions and moving forward it would be utilised for not just payments but also fund requests as well. “With technology, the sky is the limit and together with the help of Nadra and other support departments, Pakistan will soon witness a lot of digital transformations.”

Nadra chairman mentioned that there was a liberal regulatory framework and together with the support of SBP the launch of the RAAST project was possible, he added. He discussed how Nadra had supported in bringing people in the tax net as opposed to a handful of people paying the taxes. Talking about digitization, he shared how E-Sahulat franchise had helped students earn for themselves.

The introduction of biometric verification supported by Nadra had evolved the process of account opening and supported the banks to onboard customers even without having a physical branch, he added.

Imran Shaikh thanked SBP governor for support on initiatives on policy and regulatory framework in building the banking ecosystem. During his discussion, he stated how Zindigi had cut through the clutter through its simple, convenient, and beyond banking services to the Gen Z.