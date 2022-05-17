APNS grieved

Ag PR

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses profound grief on the sad demise of Mrs Khurshid Akbar Kazi, mother of senior journalists Askam Kazi and Ali Kazi, says a press release on Monday.

Sarmad Ali President and Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Secretary General of APNS in a statement offered their condolences to Aslam Kazi, Ali Kazi and the bereaved family on the irreparable loss and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to the family to bear the loss.