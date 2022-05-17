Mathews sanguine after falling for 199

CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews said he accepted his fate after being cruelly dismissed one run short of a double century in the first Test against Bangladesh on Monday.

His departure meant the visitors were bowled out for 397 runs after losing their last six wickets for just 78 runs on day two on a flat Chittagong wicket. At stumps the hosts were 76 without loss, with opener Tamim Iqbal on 35 and Mahmudul Hasan on 31, trailing by 321 when bad light stopped play with seven overs still to be bowled.

“Obviously, it would have been nice to get that one run but you have to take what God gives you. I am thankful that I was able to play a good knock. Hopefully it will help us win the game,” Mathews said.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan broke Mathews’s heart, forcing him to spoon a catch to Shakib Al Hasan at square leg on 199 as he made a desperate attempt to complete his double hundred with last man Vishwa Fernando at the other end. The Sri Lankan’s previous highest Test score was 200 not out.

“I just premeditated the shot. I didn’t connect it. It was one of those unfortunate incidents,” Mathews said. Nayeem finished with figures of 6-105 on his home ground, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, while Shakib claimed 3-60 for Bangladesh.

Running out of partners, Mathews had the double hundred in his sights after sharing 47 runs with Vishwa for the ninth wicket. But the number 10 took a blow on his helmet before tea and did not return to the field after the break. Last man Asitha Fernando survived 27 balls to give him support before he was bowled by Nayeem.