PBF hopes for month-long foreign training for Pak boxers

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is optimistic that a month-long training opportunity on foreign soil will be managed for national pugilists ahead of the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

"We held nice meetings with Tajikistan, Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the IBA Congress in Turkey the other day. We have also sent modalities to them and hopefully we will be able to manage training opportunity for 30 days for our boxers ahead of the coming event," Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) president Khalid Mehmood told 'The News' from Lahore hours after he returned from Turkey.

"It depends on how much these nations can help us and we will plan accordingly," Khalid said. "If we go to Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan then we may not get an opportunity to spar with their top fighters as their standard is very high but still our fighters can learn if they do sparring with their back-up lots," said Khalid, also the secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

He said that the PBF will finalise squad for the Commonwealth Games after the inter-departmental event which will be concluded by May 24 as POA has asked all federations to submit their final squads by that date. He said that there is no national camp in operation these days as all fighters are in the camps of their relevant departments.

"PBF also will field its own team which will feature those fighters who are not employed and belong to provinces. We have also taken them on board and they are preparing for the inter-departmental event which will help us finalise the squad for the Commonwealth Games," Khalid said.

Pakistan will field four male boxers and one female in the Commonwealth Games. Khalid said that PBF managed a couple of months training for its leading fighters through the assistance of Army. "The PSB had told us to hold a camp in Karachi but we told it that already our camp is there in Rawalpindi so it should back us there through Army," he said.

The PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told this correspondent that the previous training of the national lot had been sponsored by Army on his request and the PSB had nothing to do with that.

Nasir said that training in Karachi does not suit them. He added that currently they are focusing on the Commonwealth Games as the Asian Games have been postponed and the South Asian Games are also expected to get delayed. It is pertinent to mention here that there is no boxing event in the Islamic Games.