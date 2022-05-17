NED to hire new team of Chinese teachers, says VC

In coming months, the NED University of Engineering and University will hire a new team of Chinese teachers to hold physical classes for the Chinese language on campus. NED University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said this on Monday while talking to The News.

All the Chinese teachers at the varsity have returned to China due to security concerns following the suicide attack on a van carrying Chinese teachers at the KU on April 26. The VC said the process to hire a new team would take four to six months.

He maintained that the varsity would continue teaching the Chinese language to its students and there was no plan to stop the Chinese classes for good. Dr Lodi said a total of 11 teachers were teaching Chinese to the students of the NED University to prepare them for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He added that in the meantime, the varsity would arrange online classes so that students could continue learning Chinese.