Teenage girl missing from Saddar blast site reunited with family

Teenager Sawera, who had gone missing during a stampede caused by a bomb blast in the Saddar area on May 12, was reunited with her family on Monday.

The girl reportedly approached the police camp in the Nabi Bakhsh area, and was later taken to the Preedy police station, where her kidnapping case was registered. The police then called her family to hand her over to them. Talking to The News, the girl’s brother Yasir confirmed that his sister had been recovered.

“We’re very thankful to the media and the police for highlighting the case and making efforts to recover her. We’re trying to find out about her sudden disappearance.” Police also said they were trying to ascertain the facts behind her disappearance. However, they are not sure at the moment if the girl had been kidnapped.

Her brother had registered an FIR at the Preedy police station, saying that his mother, wife and sister were returning from shopping at the Bohri Bazaar when an explosive device went off in the commercial area.

The girl’s mother Darakhshan Bibi had passed out at the time, and when she regained consciousness, she found her daughter missing. The brother had claimed in the FIR that his sister was probably kidnapped.

The bomb blast had killed a person and injured nine others. An IED planted on a bicycle had detonated around midnight in the busy area. A van carrying the Pakistan Coast Guards were supposedly the target.