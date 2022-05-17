CTD arrests four suspects this week

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) has arrested four suspects belonging to different defunct organisations during intelligence based operations (IBOs) across Punjab. A spokesman for CTD said that the CTD Punjab also interrogated 18 suspects during IBOs this week to avert any untoward incidents. The arrested suspects included Fazal Elahi of defunct organisation LeJ/313 Brigade, Muhammad Yasir Bashir of TTS, Abdullah Khan of TTP and Bilal Qasim of TTP. The spokesman said that three FIRs were registered against the suspects while explosive 400gm, cell phones and cash were recovered from them. Further, during this week, 427 combing operations were conducted in coordination with local police and law enforcement agencies, in which 14,935 persons were checked, 59 suspects were arrested and 48 FIRs were registered with 29 recoveries.