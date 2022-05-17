Sherpao wants arrest of traders’ killers

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday condemned the killing of the two Sikh traders in Peshawar and asked the government to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.

A press release said that he was speaking at a meeting of party workers from the Buner district.Aftab Sherpao asked the government to ensure security for the members of the minority groups. He said the killers of the Sikhs should be arrested forthwith and punished as per the law to prevent such attacks.

The QWP leader extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the slain Sikh traders. He added that law and order was deteriorating in the province, but the government was least bothered to take corrective steps to bring the situation under control.

Sherpao said the incidents of targeted killings, robberies and street crimes had increased in the province. He said the people felt insecure due to the worsening law and order. At the meeting, Aftab Sherpao asked the party leaders from Buner to mobilise the workers and organise the party at the grassroots level to reach out to the general people.He said the QWP had a solid vote bank in Buner and asked the local office-bearers to double their efforts to strengthen the party.