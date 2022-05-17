Compensation sought for heirs of slain Sikhs

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) minority Member Provincial Assembly Ranjeet Singh on Monday condemned the killing of Sikh community members and demanded compensation for the heirs of the deceased.

Speaking at a news conference, he said the provincial government and the police should protect the common citizens instead of providing security and protocol to the VIPs. The leaders from various religious and political parties, including Allama Shoaib, Mazzafar Ali Akhunzada, Mirajuddin Sarkani, Maqsood Ahmad Salafi and members from the minority communities were present on the occasion.

Ranjeet Singh said the terrorists had become active once again. He said the Sikh community and members of the minority had protested against the tragic incident.

Thanking the media for highlighting their issues, he said the minority members also rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace and it was the responsibility of government to provide security to them. The minority MPA thanked the federal government for taking notice of the incident and extending sympathy to them.

He said the increasing incidents of terrorism and targeted killings of minority group members had created unrest and a sense of insecurity among them. However, he said, they felt secure due to the cooperation of the general public and love from society.

The minority MPA asked the government to arrest criminals involved in the killing of their community members and award strict punishment to them. He demanded compensation for the heirs of bereaved families, asking the provincial government to ensure the security of the religious sites of minorities.