Police arrest fleeing robbers

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday arrested two alleged robbers when they met a road accident after snatching Rs 16.8 million from a citizen on the Ring Road.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Aqiq Hussain told reporters that two robbers snatched Rs 16.8 million from a citizen in the limits of Rahman Baba Police Station.He added that the robbers met a road accident when they were being chased by police and local people.

The official said both the alleged robbers Shahzad and Abdul Rashid were arrested in an injured condition and the robbed money was recovered. Meanwhile, police arrested three accused in the murder of a young man in the name of honour.

Superintendent of Police SP Cantt Mohammad Azhar told reporters that one Adnan was kidnapped and killed mysteriously in September last year.The official said police while working out the case, found that he was killed by three brothers Azim Gul, Waseem Gul and Haleem Gul for having a relationship. The accused were arrested.