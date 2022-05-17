UoM honoured for teaching & research

PESHAWAR: On the basis of its teaching and research activities, the University of Malakand has been ranked first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 15th in the country by Times Higher Education for making an impact on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ranking is due to the performance of the UoM in academics and research and other areas relevant to these SDGs. UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad congratulated all the stakeholders of the university including its faculty, staff and hardworking students.

He stated that the university has consistently performed excellently as per international ranking carried out by credible foreign organization like Times Higher Education and other reputed ranking agencies.Rashid Ahmad lauded the role and performance of the Quality Enhancement Cell and stated that all stakeholders associated with the university need to feel proud of the honour.