Noor Alam accuses PTI workers of attacking his house

PESHAWAR: A violent clash was narrowly avoided between the supporters and rivals of Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan after the latter reportedly marched towards the house of the lawmaker late Saturday night.

MNA Noor Alam Khan said on Sunday that a number of people attacked his house late Saturday night but escaped after his supporters, in large numbers, rushed to his house for help.

“Imran Khan sent his men to attack my house. They were led by Deputy Speaker KP Mehmood Jan and others. KP Police is witness to hooliganism. My brotherhood/villagers and supporters came out in defence above party lines. They had to retreat. Allah is with me. Pakistan zindabad," Noor Alam tweeted.

He was among the dissident MNAs of the PTI who refused to support Imran Khan in the recent vote of no-confidence against him. He has been critical of the party and government policies for a long time.

“I called IG Police KP and CCPO Peshawar to tell them that the cops were protecting those who attacked my home. Both IG and CCPO have switched off their mobile phones and are not available on landline,” the MNA said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Nosherwan Ali told reporters that heavy contingents of police headed by an SP and two DSPs were deployed for security of the house of MNA after a report of a rally of workers of a political party.

He said the political workers coming to the MNA's house were returned by the police 700,800 meters away from the residence of the lawmaker. The SP said no one could reach the house of Noor Alam.

A large number of locals came out in support of the MNA after they were told political workers were coming towards his hujra. They included people from different political groups and warned of responding in the same way if the legislator was harmed.

Many politicians and people from all walks of life condemned the incident and said in Pakhtun society such things can result in serious law and order situation in case the rival groups encounter each other.

They said such behaviour should be changed and all must express tolerance while supporting their political groups and leaders. Political leaders need to play a role and calm down supporters to avoid such a situation in future so no one was harmed from either side.

Few clashes between workers of different political parties have already been reported in different parts of the province and the country. An ugly situation also developed at a restaurant in Islamabad in Ramazan when Noor Alam and other MNAs clashed with people who criticised him in presence of a large number of people for not supporting Imran Khan.