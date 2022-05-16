32,253 to perform Haj under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony held a Haj draw under the government’s regular scheme here on Sunday.

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood pressed the computer button to start the draws. He said that under the regular scheme, a total of 32,253 people including 31,253 under the government scheme and 1,000 on a special quota would perform Haj this year.

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey was also present. In the last week of April, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had announced fixing the government’s scheme quota at 40pc and a 60pc quota under the private scheme without getting approval of the Haj scheme from the federal cabinet.

Addressing a news conference, Asad Mehmood said that Pakistan had been awarded 8,1132 Haj quotas, including a 60pc government and 40pc private Haj quota from Saudi Arabia. He said the ministry could not get approval of the Haj scheme from the cabinet due to the shortage of time as they had received information about Pakistan’s quota late from Saudi Arabia due the COVID-19 situation.

He said that Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdus Shakoor had announced receiving Haj applications from May 1 to 13. He said the Saudi government had given them the May 16 (Shawal 15) deadline to complete arrangements for Haj. He said a total of 63,604 applications for the government Haj scheme had been received online and through selected banks during the stipulated period.

He said a large number of people were unable to submit applications due to compulsory vaccination, the age limit of 65 years and high expenses. Unlike the practice of the past when the government used to receive whole Haj expenses from applicants, the Ministry of Religious Affairs asked the applicants to deposit token money of Rs50,000 along with the application. The minister said that owing to the maximum age limit of 65 and increased Haj expenses, a large number of people could not submit applications.