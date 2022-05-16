 
Peshawar

Five children burnt in fire

By Bureau report
May 16, 2022

PESHAWAR: Five children were injured when fire broke out in Bahader Kelay on Sunday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out in a trash dump where children were playing. Five children sustained burn injuries and were shifted to hospital.

