Beheaded body of woman found

NOWSHERA: The police here on Sunday found the beheaded body of a man at Muhib Banda in Pabbi town in the district.
One Aamir Khan told the police that his wife (A), 28, who belonged to a rich family, had given around Rs2.4 million to one Rashid Mahmood.
He said Rashid Mahmood had established a dairy farm and would give Rs17,000 monthly to his wife. He said that Rashid Mahmood did not pay the money to his wife for the last several months. He recalled that the accused called his wife to his house on May 12 and she had gone missing since then.
