Eight POs arrested with arms, drugs

MARDAN: District police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders along with 10 accomplices and also recovered arms and drugs, an official said.

An official said that on the directive of District Police Officer Irafanullah Khan, the cops conducted search and strike operations in Baizai, Takhtbhai, Toru areas and arrested the wanted men. The cops also recovered one Kalakov, 3442 grams charas, 5 pistols, two rifles, one repeater, Meanwhile, the cops arrested a drug dealer identified as Inayat and recovered 1,525 grams of charas from his possession.