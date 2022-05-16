Labourers want rise in wages, pension

NOWSHERA: Provincial president of Mutahidda Labour Federation Muhammad Iqbal on Sunday said that the prevailing skyrocketing price hike had made life miserable for the poor labourers while the government had become a silent spectator.

Speaking at a protest rally held in connection with the May Day here at Shobra Chowk, he said that provincial and federal governments should increase the monthly wages and the Employees’ Old-Age Benefit Institution pension in proportion to the existing price-hike and inflation in the country.

The labourers’ leader alleged that the government and the investors were hand in glove, who were involved in closing down the industrial units under well-hatched conspiracy in the province.

He said that labourers had played a pivotal role in the development of the country but every successive government had always crushed them under one pretext or the other.

He urged the government to take proper steps for safeguarding the rights of the labourers and factory workers to improve their economic condition.