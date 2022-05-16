Anti-encroachment drive launched in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Traffic police on Sunday started crackdown against encroachments and illegal car parking lots in Landikotal bazaar after the expiry of a four-day deadline, officials said.
A police official said that they had launched the campaign on the directive of District Police Officer Imran Khan.
On the first day, seven illegal car parking lots, dozens of temporarily established shops, cabin shops and several verandas were removed from road sides while fines were also imposed. He said taxicab stands, established illegally and hurdling vehicular traffic were also issued notices.
Traffic police teams were also deployed to maintain traffic flow and they were warned to strictly perform their duties. Traders and civil society members welcomed the actions against encroachments.
