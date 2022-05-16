Fateha Khwani held

PESHAWAR: Former chief justice Fazal Elahi Khan on Sunday thanked all those people who attended the funeral and Fateha Khwani of his wife.

The former CJ and his family including Fazal Subhan, Dr Gohar Amin, all the children and grandchildren also thanked those who offered condolences on the death of their mother via phone and other channels. She died on Thursday and was laid to rest in Ikrampur, Mardan.