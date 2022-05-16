Palestine embassy condemns illegal creation of Israel

Islamabad : The Embassy of the State of Palestine has condemned the illegal creation of Israel on the occupied land of Palestine and said the Palestinians were facing the threat of another Nakba (destruction) that would completely destroy Palestine if Israel was allowed to continue with its illegal colonial policies against Palestinian people.

In a statement, the embassy said Palestinians marked Nakba Day on Sunday (May 15) all over the world in the memory of the almost total destruction of their presence in their homeland of Palestine.

"The creation of Israel on Palestinian land in 1948 constitutes a grave historical injustice to the Palestinian people that persists until now. As Seventy-four years have passed since the Nakba of 1948, the year that marked the expulsion and exodus of the Palestinian people," it said.

The embassy said the Nakba of yesterday was the ongoing reality as Palestinians were denied all basic rights by Israel, which continued to adopt the policies of forcible transfer, oppression, and humiliation to pave the way for the construction of more Israeli settlements and settlers in occupied Palestine.

"The continuous vicious colonial attempts to erase the Palestinian identity, to ethnically

cleanse the people of Palestine and humiliating their dignity at the hands of Israel was not only one dark chapter in history but a daily life under humiliation, oppression and occupation for each and every Palestinian," it said.

The embassy said it was time for that 'dark chapter' to end and for a new promising one to begin. "It’s time for justice in Palestine,” it said.