Prolonged power outage irks residents of Adiala Road

Rawalpindi : The heat-stricken residents of Adiala Sub Division have to face a prolonged power blackout from 10:00 pm Saturday till Sunday afternoon.

On the other hand, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) officials gave different statements on the prolonged power blackout here in Adiala Sub Division. Some officials said that 502 feeder and Adiala feeder have gone out of order while some of them said that the main supply line has been disturbed and some said Kalyal Grid Station has been burnt therefore residents have to face prolonged power blackout. It seems that there was no communication between officials to resolve public related issues.

The helpless residents of Adiala, Tulsa, Dhoke Juma, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Munawar Colony, Hill View Lane, Mubarak Lane, Defense Road, Askari-7, Askari-14, Morgah, Kalyal, Gulshanabad, Jarahi, New Lalazar, Caltex Road, Madina Town, Samarzar, Kehkashan Colony, Dhama Syedan, Ali Town, Saleha Street and several other areas in the jurisdiction of Adiala Sub Division spent sleepless night due to prolonged power blackout that started from 10:00 pm on Saturday.

The performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) stands exposed as the electricity system of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is playing on the nerves of the consumers who have to brave prolonged power outages.

Power fluctuations, tripping, and low voltage have also routine matters on regular basis.

The heat-stricken consumers have strongly protested against Iesco but in vain. The protesters also blocked the main Adiala Road, burnt tyres, and raised slogans against Iesco Saturday and even Sunday.

The angry protesters pelted stones on the Iesco complaint office here in Adiala Road.

Interestingly, some key post officers of Iesco claim they were unaware of prolonged power outages in Adiala Sub-Division. The concerned officers either ran away from their offices or set their telephone sets aside to avoid public complaints.

The telephone of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Aziz Zardari was continuously off.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Line Superintendent (Adiala) Muhammad Khawar told ‘The News’ that consumers facing prolonged power blackout due to system overload. The cables of Kalyal Grid Station have been burnt therefore consumers faced prolonged power crises. “We are working on Kalyal Grid Station to shift maximum load to another side to restart power but it would take time,” he claimed.

When ‘The News’ contacted Executive Engineer (XEN) Tariqabad Muhammad Saeed Makhdoom, he said that he was totally unaware of this issue. He said that he was going to the spot to check the main problem. “Power will restart very soon,” he consoled.

The government has claimed to end unscheduled loadshedding in most parts of the country but consumers falling in Iesco jurisdiction are facing 10 to 16 hours of power outages in the name of loadshedding. The Iesco has taken advantage of the present political system where nobody was paying heed to address public grievances. “There was no difference between K-Electric and Iesco,” consumers strongly denounced. But, the power regulator National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has adopted a complete silence and has not taken any action on the bad performance of Iesco.