SSC annual exams being held under fool proof arrangements

Rawalpindi : Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 are being held under fool proof arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq visited Government Islamia High School No. 4 Liquat Road and reviewed the arrangements for ongoing SSC annual examinations.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman informed that as many as 117,796 students were appearing in the exams which had started in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centres including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up beside 107 combined centres, he added.

The board had made fool proof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams which started on May 10, he said.

He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr.

Khalid Mehmood would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres.

The reports were being presented to the chairman on a daily basis and action was directly being taken by the chairman, he said.