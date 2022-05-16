Early summer break for schoolchildren demanded

Islamabad : With the temperatures fast going up and up, the people have demanded the early closure of schools on account of summer vacation for the sake of their children's health.

Some of the proposed online classes amid heatwave warnings by the Met Office.

Normally, the public and private sector educational institutions stay closed for the summer holidays from early June to early August.

Muhammad Jamaluddin Khan, a government official, and father of two schoolchildren, told 'The News' that as the capital city was sizzling and the mercury was set to rise further, he feared for the health of his two sons, who stayed in school from morning to afternoon.

He said the doctors advised people to stay hydrated outdoors to beat the growing heat but the children usually didn't do it on their own, so the chances of them suffering heatstroke were high.

“I request the authorities to order the closing of schools on account of the summer vacation earlier than scheduled to prevent schoolchildren, especially minors, from falling sick," he said.

Another resident, Sikandar Shah, also advocated the early start of summer holidays in schools and said the authorities shouldn't wait for a heatwave-induced human tragedy to happen before closing schools for summer break.

Kulsoom Akbar, the mother of four small schoolchildren, said minors were exposed to sunlight while travelling between the school and home or staying on campus, especially in the noon or afternoon, so they're highly vulnerable to heat strokes.

She said she knew that some children in her family and neighbourhood, collapsed due to exposure to excessive heat.

The woman also suggested that schools begin online learning if closures are not possible.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic hospitals also reported a high incidence of heart stroke cases, especially among minor children.

The doctors urged the people to ensure their children stay indoors during the afternoon and said even if they had to step out, their hydration and protection from direct sunlight should be ensured for the sake of their health.