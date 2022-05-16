Bastianini wins French MotoGP for third win of the season

LE MANS: Enea Bastianini grabbed his third MotoGP victory in seven races this season as he took the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian, riding a Gresini Ducati, cruised home 2.718 sec ahead of Australian Jack Miller on a factory Ducati.

“I’m really happy with this race because this victory is unexpected,” said Bastianini. “In the race I saw that my pace was really good.”

Spaniard Aleix Espargaro, on an Aprilia, was third after holding off championship leader Fabio Quartararo over the closing laps.

Starting on the second row of the grid, Bastianini quickly moved up to challenge Miller and Francesco Bagnaia.

He overtook the Australian at the halfway mark, and settled in behind leader Bagnaia.

“I understand now I have to stay behind,” he said. “At the end I tried to overtake him to make him a little nervous”.

Bastianini overtook compatriot Bagnaia in the late stages when the factory Ducati rider made an error. Bagnaia reacted to his first mistake by at once making another, falling off his bike as he tried to hit back in the 20th lap.

At one stage there had been a three-way battle for first, but Joan Mir rode his Suzuki off the track in the 13th lap, managed to steer the bike back onto the tarmac but then immediately fell off.