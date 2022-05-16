Former Man Utd star Yorke gets coaching job in Australia

Ag AFP

SYDNEY: Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was appointed head coach of Australian A-League side Macarthur FC on Sunday, on a two-season deal.

It is the ex-Trinidad and Tobago international’s first senior coaching role. He is no stranger to Australian football, having been Sydney FC’s marquee player in the inaugural A-League season of 2005-06, when the Sky Blues went on to win the first championship.