Former Man Utd star Yorke gets coaching job in Australia

SYDNEY: Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was appointed head coach of Australian A-League side Macarthur FC on Sunday, on a two-season deal.
It is the ex-Trinidad and Tobago international’s first senior coaching role. He is no stranger to Australian football, having been Sydney FC’s marquee player in the inaugural A-League season of 2005-06, when the Sky Blues went on to win the first championship.
