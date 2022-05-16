Over 1,000 appear in nationwide women cricket trials

LAHORE: As many as 1,118 girls participated in the trials organised in five of the six Cricket Associations as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to make the game more gender-inclusive continue.

The biggest turnout was in Central Punjab where 287 players appeared in trials. With 250 players, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was next.

In what is a major development for the women’s game in Balochistan, 218 girls participated in the trials.

In Southern Punjab and Northern regions, 223 and 140 girls, appeared in trials, respectively.

The selectors picked 125, 139 and 40 players in U19, emerging and senior categories, respectively.

Pakistan national women’s team has a busy 2022-23 season which kicks off with the T20I series against Sri Lanka later this month. They feature in three ICC Women’s Championship series: Commonwealth Games, ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The trials in Muzaffarabad will be held on May 17. The Sindh leg of the trials will be run from May 18 to 28.