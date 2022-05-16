Djokovic claims sixth Italian Open title

ROME: Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) in Rome.
World number one Djokovic saw off Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas to claim the last major tournament before Roland Garros gets underway later this month.
The 34-year-old won his first tournament of the season and confirmed his return to form after an opening few months of the season dominated by Covid-19 vaccination controversy.
LAHORE: Umar Bhutta will lead Pakistan at the Asia Hockey Cup which begins later this month in Jakarta.Ali Shan will...
KARACHI: The newly-hired Iranian judo coach Sajjad Kazmi arrived in Lahore late Saturday night to begin his second...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool to give one last push for the quadruple after they beat Chelsea on penalties in...
LONDON: Liverpool held their nerve to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out...
MADRID: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez suggested on Saturday the club’s dire financial situation could force them to...
Ag AFPLONDON: Manchester City came from 2-0 down to salvage a vital point in a 2-2 draw at West Ham to keep the...
Comments