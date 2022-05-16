‘Ex-governor violated Constitution’

LAHORE:PMLN Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraya while reacting to the statement of former governor Omar Sarfraz has said the former governor did not take into consideration the dignity of his office and made a vicious attempt to create a constitutional deadlock in the province. In a statement, Goraya said on certain occasions the former governor committed unconstitutional actions. He said the actions of Omar Sarfraz had made the role of persons holding constitutional positions controversial.

“He tried to advance a specific political agenda. The violation of the Constitution by those holding constitutional offices is regrettable. It is reprehensible for a person holding constitutional position to be a tool of certain political forces,” he said and added that the unconstitutional role of the former governor had become visible with the persistent violation of court orders. He openly mocked the constitution, law and courts. His unconstitutional actions were aimed at attacking democracy. The disrespect of the constitution by him is deplorable, Goraya said and added that Omar Sarfraz can now console his heart only by issuing unsolicited statements.