City sizzles as mercury touches 45.3°C

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to prevail in the City as mercury reached 45.3°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over northwestern parts of the country. In Punjab, highest temperature was recorded at Bhakkar and Noorpur Thal where mercury reached 49°C.

Overall the country witnessed very hot weather in most plain areas. Met officials predicted that on Monday (today), very hot weather was expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, gusty/dust raising winds with rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Gusty/dust raising winds were likely in central and southern plain districts of the country. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Jacobabad where mercury reached 51°C while in Lahore, it was 45.3°C and minimum was 27.8°C.