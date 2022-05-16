CS orders edibles availability at fixed prices

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Kasur District as part of measures to provide relief to the people.

He inspected various bazaars and DHQ hospitals in Kasur, Chunian and Allahabad. The chief secretary said that providing relief to the people was the top priority of the government. He directed that rate lists be prominently displayed at all shops. He said that availability of food items at fixed prices would be ensured, adding that the administrative officers should perform their duties in a more dynamic manner to provide relief to the people. He directed the Deputy Commissioner Kasur to increase the number of Rehri (Pushcart) bazaars for the convenience of people.

The chief secretary also reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements at DHQ Hospital and Cardiac Centre in Chunian. He inquired from the patients and their families about the medical facilities. He questioned the patients whether free medicines and timely treatment were being provided to them in the hospital. The patients and their families expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in the hospital. On the complaint of a citizen, the chief secretary went to the ward and instructed the doctors to provide the best medical facilities to a child. He issued directions regarding addressing the issue of non-payment of salaries of sanitary and security personnel of the hospital.