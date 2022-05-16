Hamza urges people to strengthen family system

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that strong relationships strengthen families. In his message on International Family Day, he said it was the duty of all citizens to take care of their relationships. “It is our moral, social and religious duty to treat every member of the family with love, sincerity and compassion,” he said adding strengthening the family strengthen the overall community.

Unfortunately, some elements have poisoned our society for fulfillment of political ambitions, he said. He said that extremist thinking and intolerant attitudes had been promoted under a specific agenda and this had affected the family structure badly.

“We as a nation should unite hearts and not spread hatred for personal gains. Taking care of relationships and family unit are part of wonderful Eastern traditions,” he concluded.