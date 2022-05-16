Hamza to announce special relief package soon

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will soon announce a special relief package for the inflation-stricken citizens.

A meeting chaired by the chief minister was held here on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the features of the special package for providing relief to people. Hamza Shehbaz directed the officers to finalise the CM’s relief package in the next few days in which prices of flour, ghee and sugar will be reduced.

He said by doing this the government would give real relief to the common man. A proposal to set up more than 1,000 fair price shops across Punjab was also discussed in the meeting. “Inflation has made the life of common man miserable while unfortunately Imran Niazi remained sleeping during his tenure,” Hamza Shehbaz said, adding from the day he took the office, he was thinking to solve the problem of inflation for the convenience of common man. He said officers will have to take practical steps to end artificial price hike and take strict action against those involved in hoarding and price escalation of daily use commodities.

“I will check the prices of food items myself by visiting the districts,” he announced and said, “We have no priority but to serve people. He said for the sake of Allah, officers and administration should do their best to reduce inflation. This relief package was a small attempt to please Allah's creatures, he concluded. MPAs Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Owais Leghari, Nadeem Kamran, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yaseen, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Zeeshan Rafique, ticket-holder Hafiz Muhammad Noman, PML-N leader Ata Tarar, chief secretary, IG and other officials concerned attended the meeting.