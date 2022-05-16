Interfaith harmony rally held for promotion of peace

The Knowledge Forum held a Peace Rally for Interfaith Harmony from the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, to the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.
Religious scholars, community leaders, and human rights and civil society activists marched as they carried banners and placards while shouting slogans to end religious extremism and promote peace in society. ‘Religious extremism is unacceptable’, ‘Karachi needs peace’ and ‘Extremism is a curse’ were some of the messages on the placards.
Addressing the participants of the rally at the press club, religious scholars and civil society activists said that peace is possible only when every religion is respected, adding that acceptance of others’ beliefs will create harmony in society.
They pointed out that economic prosperity is also possible when there is peace in society. Those who addressed the rally included Muslim scholar Mufti Faisal Japanwala, the Urban Resource Centre’s Zahid Farooque, Altaf Hussain Khoso Advocate, Asad Gondal, Shujauddin Qureshi and Naghma Iqtidar.
Police on Sunday claimed to have killed a robber and arrested his accomplice as they were trying to escape after...
Talaash-e-GumshudaThe Sanat Initiative is showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show titled...
The East and Central district municipal corporations have established various heatstroke relief camps in their...
A group of workers on Sunday attended a protest against anti-labour policies and the sacking of workers from the...
Expressing concerns over the prolonged power outages despite the ongoing heat wave, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi...
Chinese teachers at the NED left the campus without prior information to the university management
Comments