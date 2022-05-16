‘KE has taken measures for uninterrupted power supply’

K-Electric on Sunday said in a press statement that it has taken various measures as part of its efforts to offer maximum convenience to its consumers and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city.

According to the statement, these measures include setting up facilitations camps, conducting anti-power theft drives and disconnecting defaulters’ power supply in various parts of the city.

KE said they recently held massive facilitation camps in North Karachi and Korangi, where they received massive support from the consumers. In both camps over 3,000 consumers were collectively facilitated and availed of different services from KE teams, they said.

The power utility said the consumers were facilitated in the matters of bill payment solutions via easy monthly instalments and rebates, and they were also facilitated on their requests for new connections.

They said that in line with its efforts to reduce losses and ensure the safety of the consumers, KE makes around 5,000 disconnections each day on an average due to non-payment of bills. They added that they run Kunda-removal drives in Landhi, Bhains Colony, Korangi, Lyari and various other areas. The statement said that in the last few days, KE has removed illegal connections weighing over 1,000 kilograms.