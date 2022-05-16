Minor boy killed by ‘drug addict’ laid to rest

The funeral prayers for an eight-year-old boy who was murdered a day earlier were offered on Sunday near his residence in Omer Marvi Goth in the Quaidabad area.

The boy’s body was found on Saturday night near his residence within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. He was laid to rest in the Omer Marvi Goth graveyard.

Those who attended the funeral prayers later staged a protest on the National Highway blocking the flow of traffic on the artery. They dispersed when police officials assured them that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Talking to the media, the victim’s father, Abdur Rasheed, said that he had appealed to the Sindh chief minister and inspector general of police to immediately arrest the culprits behind the incident and punish them.

Police said the boy, Shakir Hussain, was killed after abduction. According to SHO Mumtaz Marwat, the police had arrested the key suspect who was found asleep near the body and also detained 18 more suspects. The officer maintained that the key suspect had slept after killing the child as he was high on drugs. The police said that they were also looking for the DNA report to ascertain whether or not the boy was subjected to rape before he was killed. A case has been registered.