Harare denies sheltering Rwandan genocide fugitive

Harare: Zimbabwe denied on Sunday that it harboured "most wanted" Rwandan genocide-accused fugitive Protais Mpiranya, after the United Nations said he died in the country in 2006.
Wanted for his role in the 1994 genocide, Mpiranya, presidential guard commander at the time of the massacres, died in Zimbabwe where he fled years earlier, following pulmonary tuberculosis, UN prosecutors said.
Tehran: Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said on Sunday...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds inflicted by Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint...
Turin, Italy: Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with an infectious hip-hop folk melody, boosting...
Algiers: An Algerian military officer and close ally of the former army chief has been sentenced to death over charges...
Sydney: Australia’s conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election...
Drought is threatening the Iraqi tradition of growing amber rice, the aromatic basis of rich lamb and other dishes,...
