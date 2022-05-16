 
Monday May 16, 2022
Harare denies sheltering Rwandan genocide fugitive

By AFP
May 16, 2022

Harare: Zimbabwe denied on Sunday that it harboured "most wanted" Rwandan genocide-accused fugitive Protais Mpiranya, after the United Nations said he died in the country in 2006.

Wanted for his role in the 1994 genocide, Mpiranya, presidential guard commander at the time of the massacres, died in Zimbabwe where he fled years earlier, following pulmonary tuberculosis, UN prosecutors said.

