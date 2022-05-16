Algerian ex-army chief’s ally sentenced to death for ‘treason’

Algiers: An Algerian military officer and close ally of the former army chief has been sentenced to death over charges of "high treason", the French-language daily El Watan reported on Sunday.

Guermit Bounouira, who was known to be close to late army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah, appeared Thursday in front of an appeals court where he was found guilty of a roster of charges including disclosing classified information to third parties or states and harming the army’s interests.