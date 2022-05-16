Armed groups clash in Libya

Tripoli: Violent clashes rocked a western area of the Libyan capital overnight and until Sunday morning, an interior ministry source said, as local media reported the death of a militia commander. Janzour, on the western outskirts of Tripoli, is home to the headquarters of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya as well as guarded compounds reserved for staff of foreign diplomatic missions.

"The clashes between armed groups broke out late Saturday night and continued until Sunday morning in the area between the towns of Sayyad and Janzour," the ministry source told AFP, asking to remain anonymous.