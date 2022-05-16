Lebanon votes in first election since crisis

Beirut: Lebanon voted Sunday in its first election since multiple crises dragged it to the brink of failed statehood, a major test for new opposition groups bent on removing the ruling elite.

Observers have warned not to expect any seismic shift, with every lever of power firmly in the hands of traditional sectarian parties and an electoral system rigged in their favour. After an underwhelming campaign stifled by the nation’s all-consuming economic turmoil, 3.9 million Lebanese were eligible to vote when polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT).

The army deployed across the country to secure an election Lebanon’s donors have stressed was a pre-requisite for financial aid crucial to rescuing the country from bankruptcy. A new generation of independent candidates and parties are hoping to kindle the change that an unprecedented anti-corruption uprising in 2019 failed to deliver.

"I am with change because we tried this current political class before and now is the time to bring in new faces," Nayla, a 28-year-old who only gave her first name, told AFP after casting her vote in Beirut.

Independents can hope for more than the lone seat they clinched in 2018 but most of parliament’s 128 seats will remain in the clutches of the very political class that is blamed for the country’s woes.

The outgoing chamber was dominated by the Iran-backed movement Hizbullah and its two main allies: the Amal party of Speaker Nabih Berri and the Christian Free Patriotic Movement of President Michel Aoun.

"It seems almost impossible to imagine Lebanon voting for more of the same -- and yet that appears to be the likeliest outcome," said Sam Heller, an analyst with the Century Foundation. More than 80 percent of the population is now considered poor by the United Nations, with the most desperate increasingly attempting perilous boat crossings to flee to Europe. Once described as the Switzerland of the Middle East, Lebanon ranked second-to-last behind Afghanistan in the latest World Happiness Index released in March. Numbed by the daily hardships of the economic crisis, many registered voters have seemed indifferent to an election that they doubted would even be held until a few days ago. Despite international pressure to reform Leban se politics, the corruption that sank the country is still rife, including in the electoral process.