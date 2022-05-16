 
Monday May 16, 2022
SPD loses in regional vote

By AFP
May 16, 2022

Duseldorf, Germany: Exit polls from a regional vote in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday showed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) lagging badly behind the conservative CDU.

